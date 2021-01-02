This comes ahead of the President’s inauguration and swearing-in for his next four-year administration as well as the dissolution of the current seventh Parliament.

The move is in pursuant with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

The Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament in a statement said the event is scheduled for 10:00 am.

It will, however, be strictly by invitation due to COVID-19.

Expectations are that the President will be heavy on his second term, the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 and other sectors of the economy and social development.

Meanwhile, the House has announced its programmes leading to the dissolution of its seventh session to pave way for the inauguration of the eighth session on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The line-up of activities also covers the inauguration and swearing-in of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the same day.

Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Madam Kate Addo in a statement announced the dissolution of the current parliament at midnight, Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

After the expiration of the seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, elected Members of Parliament of the eighth session will convene in the Chamber to elect a Speaker and his deputies at 12:01 am on Thursday, January 7 after which they will be sworn-in.

President Akufo-Addo will then be sworn-in as well on the same day in the House.

“At 12:01 am on 7th January, the Elected Members of the 8th Parliament will convene in the Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker and Two Deputy Speakers, in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution, after which the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will be sworn in by the Speaker at the Chamber of Parliament as per Article 100(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. The President-elect will then be sworn in before the 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana,” the statement said.