This is effective Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this in a press statement to the public.

“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self- isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” the statement said.

Adding that “The President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for Covid-19 today."

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, however, assured that the President as at today has tested negative for the virus.

President Akufo-Addo will, hence, work from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House during the self-isolation period.

Read the statement below: