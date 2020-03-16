Ghana recorded four cases of Coronavirus on Sunday 15th March to take the tally to six. The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo afterwards placed a ban on all social, religious, sporting gatherings for four weeks.

Although people are free to carry out their daily activities without any restrictions, the number of people in town on Monday reduced drastically and consequently decreased the rate of traffic on major roads especially, the one that links Madina through to 37 Military Hospital to Central Accra.

This is one of the busiest roads in Accra and on a Monday, which is a peak traffic period it would take about two hours for a trotro car to drive from Central Accra to Madina, but on Monday 16th March it was about 45 minutes’ drive by trotro.

There was no stress on the road and the vehicles moved smoothly.

Some of the drivers believe that the announcement by the President implies Ghanaians should enjoy holidays at home, hence few passengers and vehicles to transport them to and fro.

Others believe Ghanaians are afraid to die, so they have decided to stay at home instead of taking the risk of coming out because of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile most academic institutions have also been closed down to avoid a pandemic as a result of the Coronavirus.