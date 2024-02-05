ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024

Chinedu Okafor

Africa is currently experiencing unprecedented population growth. According to United Nations estimates, the continent's population is projected to double by 2050, reaching over 2.5 billion people. This surge is driven by factors such as high fertility rates, declining mortality rates, and an increasing number of young people entering reproductive age.

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024
10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024.
  • This list is courtesy of WorldPopulationReview.
  • As expected Nigeria has the largest population in Africa.

Recommended articles

Africa has one of the world's youngest populations, with a large share under the age of 25.

While this demographic structure creates opportunities for a creative and active workforce, it also presents obstacles in terms of education, employment, and the need for strong social and economic policies to capitalize on the youth bulge.

The burgeoning population offers both opportunities and challenges for economic development. On one hand, a large and youthful workforce can drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, population growth also intersects with environmental concerns. Balancing the need for economic development with sustainable practices becomes imperative to avoid the over-exploitation of natural resources and mitigate the impact on ecosystems.

With that said, here are the 10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024.

This list was compiled by WorldPopulationReview, an independent for-profit company dedicated to providing current world population data and demographics.

Rank Country Population Global rank
1. Nigeria 226,987,534 7th
2. Ethiopia 128,432,812 10th
3. Egypt 113,763,536 14th
4. Democratic Republic of Congo 104,255,885 15th
5. Tanzania 68,617,296 21st
6. South Africa 60,752,963 24th
7. Kenya 55,755,912 26th
8. Uganda 49,382,137 30th
9. Sudan 48,855,380 31st
10. Algeria 46,015,294 34th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Traffic congestion

African countries with the worst traffic congestion in 2024

10 African countries with the highest population of tobacco users

10 African countries with the highest population of tobacco users

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024

10 African countries with the highest population at the start of 2024