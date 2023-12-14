- Canadian advisory warns against traveling to Kenya this festive season. P
- Noteworthy emphasis on frequent power outages potentially enabling criminal activities.
- Canada also listed out specific regions to avoid alongside the UK.
Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why
For several reasons, Canada has advised its citizens against visiting Kenya during the festive season. The Canadian government noted that the region during this season could prove unsafe and should its citizens visit the East African country, they should be very vigilant. The warning was issued in a travel advisory.
According to a report by The Star Kenya, a Kenyan news publication, unsafe public transport systems, and roads, terrorism, high levels of criminal activities, and interestingly enough, frequent power outages, were some of the reasons listed by the travel advisory as why Canadians should avoid visiting Kenya.
What the advisory specifies
The advisory claimed that power outage is a noteworthy reason why criminal activities can be perpetrated. “Power outages could affect your ability to purchase necessities and impact essential services, such as public transportation, including flights, medical services, water supply, telecommunications, and banking," the advisory read in part.
“You are advised to plan accordingly and follow the instructions of the local authorities.”
The advisory also listed regions in the country to avoid, including four estates in Nairobi county. The estates include Eastleigh, Kibera, Mathare and Pangani.
Outside of Nairobi, the other risky regions are; Turkana, Marsabit, Tana River, Kilifi, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Lamu counties.
“Be vigilant during religious holidays, sporting events, and public celebrations. Terrorists have carried out attacks during these events," the advisory stressed.
Recently, the UK also issued a similar warning, advising its citizens to stay clear from certain regions this season. These regions include; the Kenya-Somalia border, Eastern Garissa, Mandera, Tana River County, Lamu County, and the coast between Tana River and Galana River.
