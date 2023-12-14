Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

According to a report by The Star Kenya, a Kenyan news publication, unsafe public transport systems, and roads, terrorism, high levels of criminal activities, and interestingly enough, frequent power outages, were some of the reasons listed by the travel advisory as why Canadians should avoid visiting Kenya.

What the advisory specifies

The advisory claimed that power outage is a noteworthy reason why criminal activities can be perpetrated. “Power outages could affect your ability to purchase necessities and impact essential services, such as public transportation, including flights, medical services, water supply, telecommunications, and banking," the advisory read in part.

“You are advised to plan accordingly and follow the instructions of the local authorities.”

The advisory also listed regions in the country to avoid, including four estates in Nairobi county. The estates include Eastleigh, Kibera, Mathare and Pangani.

Outside of Nairobi, the other risky regions are; Turkana, Marsabit, Tana River, Kilifi, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Lamu counties.

“Be vigilant during religious holidays, sporting events, and public celebrations. Terrorists have carried out attacks during these events," the advisory stressed.

