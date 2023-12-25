No Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, Birth place of Jesus Christ

Impact of Conflict:

Local leaders took the unprecedented step of scaling back Christmas festivities in solidarity with the Palestinian population amidst intense conflict between Israel and Hamas. The decision, made last month, reflects the somber mood that has befallen the city.

Gaza Conflict Fallout:

The ongoing conflict, particularly in the devastated Gaza Strip, has claimed over 20,000 Palestinian lives, leading to a displacement of nearly 85% of the strip's total population. The war, ignited by a terror attack by Hamas on southern Israel in October, has profoundly affected the connections between Bethlehem and Gaza.

Empty Celebrations:

Once vibrant neighborhoods, adorned with decorations, now stand devoid of their festive charm. Parades and religious celebrations have been canceled, and the absence of the traditional enormous Christmas tree in Manger Square is palpable.

Restricted Movement:

The already challenging journey into Bethlehem, situated eight kilometers south of Jerusalem, has become even more arduous due to restrictions imposed since the conflict's escalation. The Israeli-built West Bank barrier and various checkpoints further impede movement.

Economic Fallout:

Bethlehem's economy, heavily dependent on pilgrims and tourism, faces a dire situation. Hotels, shops, and restaurants, anticipating a busy festive period, now stand shuttered. The economic impact is felt deeply by businesses that were hoping to recover from the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hope Amidst Adversity:

While the conflict has cast a shadow over Bethlehem's Christmas, there remains a glimmer of hope. The enduring spirit of the city, exemplified by those few shops that remain open, reflects a resilience that looks towards a brighter future.

Church of the Nativity:

Even the historic Church of the Nativity, a World Heritage site, stands largely empty. Traditionally a pilgrimage site bustling with visitors, this year, queues are absent, and the atmosphere is somber. Father Spiridon Sammour, a Greek Orthodox priest, expresses the collective yearning for peace during a time that should be filled with joy and celebration.