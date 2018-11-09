Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


November 9: a fateful day in German history

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a parliamentary speech Friday called it "an ambivalent day that stands for light and shadow" in the country's turbulent history.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People from West Berlin climb over the Berlin Wall after its fall on November 9, 1989 play November 9: a fateful day in German history (AFP/File)

So many momentous events happened in Germany on November 9 during the 20th century that it has become known as the country's "day of fate".

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a parliamentary speech Friday called it "an ambivalent day that stands for light and shadow" in the country's turbulent history.

The date carries extra weight this year as it marks 100 years since the end of the monarchy, as well as the 80th anniversary of the infamous "Kristallnacht" night of Nazi attacks against Jews.

Here's a look at four times history was made on November 9 -- not always by coincidence.

1918: The last emperor

With Germany on the brink of defeat in World War I and a revolutionary mood sweeping the country, the unpopular emperor Kaiser Wilhelm II was forced to abdicate, ending Germany's monarchy.

On November 9, 1918 the Social Democrats' deputy chairman Philipp Scheidemann rushed to the balcony of Berlin's Reichstag parliament to announce the birth of what would become the Weimar Republic.

"Long live the German republic!" he shouted.

Two days later, Germany agreed to sign an armistice that ended the Great War against the Allied forces.

The terms of Germany's surrender were deemed so humiliating that historians believe they helped sow the seeds for World War II.

1923: Hitler's 'beer hall' putsch

Adolf Hitler, the then relatively unknown Nazi Party leader, and his cronies tried to seize power with a coup that started in a crowded Munich beer hall on November 9, 1923.

After climbing onto a chair and firing into the ceiling, Hitler proclaimed the end of "the government of the November criminals", a term used by critics of the 1918 surrender.

But police and soldiers quickly crushed the attempted putsch, and Hitler was arrested.

He used his trial to gain notoriety and spread anti-Jewish hatred, and ultimately spent barely nine months in prison.

It was in his cell that Hitler began writing "Mein Kampf".

1938: Night of Broken Glass

Nazi thugs torched synagogues, smashed Jewish-owned shops and rounded up Jewish men across Germany on November 9, 1938, in what became known as "Kristallnacht" or the "Night of Broken Glass".

The timing was no coincidence -- that evening senior Nazi figures like Joseph Goebbels had riled up crowds at events honouring Hitler's 1923 coup bid.

At least 90 Jews were killed and 30,000 deported to concentration camps in the outbreak of violence, which historians say ushered in the start of the Nazis' drive to wipe out Jews.

Today, Germans remember the Kristallnacht pogrom by polishing or placing flowers on "Stolpersteine", small brass plaques on cobblestones commemorating Nazi victims.

In Berlin last year, 16 plaques were dug up and stolen just before the anniversary, fuelling alarm about a resurgence in anti-Semitism.

1989: Berlin Wall comes down

The fall of the Berlin Wall in a bloodless revolution on November 9, 1989 is a joyous milestone in German history, ending 28 years of Cold War separation.

But because of the dark chapters associated with the date in the past, it was considered an ill choice for a public holiday. Germans instead celebrate October 3, 1990, the official reunification of East and West Germany.

The wall came down almost by accident, after communist East German bureaucrat Guenter Schabowski was caught off guard during a live press conference on the question of when exactly new, more relaxed travel rights would take effect.

"As far as I know... as of now," he improvised, sending thousands of East Berliners streaming towards checkpoints where baffled guards eventually opened the barriers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign
History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations
Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured
Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot' Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot'
UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Trump to snub Macron's 'Peace Forum' on Armistice weekend
Europe's political right picks Weber to lead election fight
Macron stokes anger by calling Petain 'great' WWI soldier
Warsaw mayor bans far-right march for Poland's centenary
Europe's centre right seeks champion at Helsinki talks
Europe's rightwingers choose suitor for EU top job
France says no Petain homage after 'great soldier' outcry
Ex-SS concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany
France seeks arrest of three Syrian officials over missing citizens
November 9: a fateful day in German history

World

Italy deputy Prime Minister and Labour, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio says he has become convinced of the merits of staying in the euro
Italy vows to keep euro despite Brussels standoff
Stephen Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which would eventually leave him paralysed
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Syrian Druze women and children, freed from more than three months' captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group, are welcomed home by their families on November 9, 2018 are welcomed hom by their A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 9, 2018 shows a group of Druze women and children, abducted in July from Sweida by the Islamic State group, pose for a picture as they are being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival overnight in their hometown in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
17 freed Druze hostages return to south Syria homes
US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina
US, China meet to explore path forward from tensions
X
Advertisement