Rare scenes as Saudi Arabia stages swimwear fashion show

The show took place on the second day of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St Regis Red Sea Resort, situated off Saudi Arabia’s western coast.

The resort is part of the Red Sea Global, one of the giga-projects at the heart of the Gulf kingdom's Vision 2030 social and economic reform programme embarked upon by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The poolside event featured the work of Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal, including mostly one-piece suits in shades of red, beige and blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

Unprecedented show in Saudi Arabia

Most models had exposed shoulders and some had their midriffs partially visible, unprecedented scenes in a country where less than a decade ago women were required to wear body-covering abaya robes.

“It’s true that this country is very conservative but we tried to show elegant swimsuits which represent the Arab world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we came here, we understood that a swimsuit fashion show in Saudi Arabia is a historic moment because it is the first time to have such an event,” Qanzal told AFP, adding it was “an honour” to be involved.

Pulse Nigeria

Saudi Crown prince embarks on radical reforms

Prince Mohammed, who became first in line to the throne in 2017, has launched a series of radical reforms in a bid to loosen Saudi Arabia's grip on some stern restrictions.

The Gulf nation was hitherto known for its austere image stemming from its historical championing of a purist form of Islam known as Wahhabism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The social changes in the country include the sidelining of club-wielding police who used to chase men out of malls to observe prayer, the re-introduction of cinemas and the organising of mixing-gender music festivals.

Earlier, Pulse reported that Saudi opened its first liquor store in over 70 years.