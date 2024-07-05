Rishi Sunak accepts defeat as UK’s Labour Party wins general elections

The party crossed the 325-seat threshold for a working majority in the House of Commons.

Moments after the results of the election were announced, Starmer while speaking in Central London and celebrating his victory with supporters said, "It feels good, I have to be honest," adding, “A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility.”

The Prime Minister-elect also pledged to start a period of “national renewal,” in the United Kingdom.

“Today we start the next chapter — begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal, and start to rebuild our country,” Starmer said in his victory speech in London.

According to the BBC, with more than 500 out of 650 seats declared, the Labour Party is projected to form the next government, with a majority of 166.

'I am sorry - Rishi Sunak apologises

After congratulating his opponent, Sunak tendered an apology to his party members and supporters and also took responsibility for the defeat.

Sunak said, “The Labour Party has won this general election. The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight. There is much to learn and reflect on, and I take responsibility for the loss.”

The general election handed the Conservative Party the worst result in its history as it lost more than 170 seats and is projected to be left with just 136 parliament members.