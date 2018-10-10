Sierra Leone terminates China airport deal

news

The Sierra Leonean government has announced the cancellation of a controversial Chinese airport project sanctioned by its predecessor.

The project worth $400m (3300m) was cancelled by the aviation minister, Kabineh Kallon on behalf of the government.

According to reports by the BBC, the agreement was signed by the previous president, Ernest Bai Koroma, just a week before an election in March.

At the time the World Bank and IMF opposed the deal, saying Sierra Leone could ill afford such an ambitious project due to its heavy debt burden.

The aviation minister said he didn't know whether there would be any financial implications as a result of cancelling the contract.