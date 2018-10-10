Sierra Leone terminates China airport deal

According to reports, the agreement was signed by the previous president, Ernest Bai Koroma, just a week before an election in March that swept his party from power.
The project worth $400m (3300m) was cancelled by the aviation minister, Kabineh Kallon on behalf of the government.
The aviation minister said he didn't know whether there would be any financial implications as a result of cancelling the contract.