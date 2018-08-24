Pulse.com.gh logo
Just like any other decision you would take as a parent for the benefit of your children, cars are no exception to this rule. Some features you may want to keep in mind going for a car suitable to your family needs are available seating and storage space. Read on to find out the best family cars ever.

Selecting the right car is a decision not only for yourself but for your children too. That is why we bring you the best family cars in Ghana, to help you and your family move around in comfort and style.

Just like any other decision you would take as a parent for the betterment of your children, cars are no exception to this rule. You may have fancied the very sporty and sleek when u were a singleton but once children come into the picture, certain lifestyle changes need to be including your choice of cars.

Some features you may want to keep in mind going for a car suitable to your family needs are available seating and storage space. Also look out for hands-free Bluetooth for those time when your hands need to be on the steering wheel and the call needs to be answered at the same time.

Whoever invented cup holders are genius. Having sodas and slushies’ all over the seats is not something you would want to deal with. Side airbags are also a bonus especially if you are going to have kids in the car, as well as sliding doors too.

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

These are the best family cars and why people love them play

Mitsubishi Outlander
 

With features such as lane departure warning; auto high beam headlights; forward collision mitigation and black spot warning, it is one of the best familiar cars in Ghana. The environmentally-friendly Mitsubishi Outlander automotive is custom-built with the needs of the average Ghanaian family in mind.

HYUNDAI i30 HATCHBACK

These are the best family cars and why people love them play

Hyundai i30 Hatchback
 

We all know how boring the first generation i30 was, boring but safe. But now experience the new stylish, sleek and tuned Hyundai i30 Hatchback, one of the best family cars in Ghana, and thank me later.

TOYOTA RAV4

These are the best family cars and why people love them play

Toyota RAV4
 

There isn’t much to say about the legendary household name, that isn’t already known. Talk of affordability, sporty and functional all packaged into one luxury automobile. It is without a doubt the most popular family car in Ghana.

KIA SPORTAGE

These are the best family cars and why people love them play

KIA Sportage
 

The ultra-modern four-wheel drive is unparalleled among its comrades. As one of the very popular family cars plying our Ghanaian roads, it stands to reason that we make mention of it. The 2019 KIA Sportage model has a sleek exterior with an interior built for maximum comfort.

HONDA CR-V

These are the best family cars and why people love them play

Honda CR-V
 

Honda CR-V was without a doubt engineered with futuristic needs in mind. Going through all scientific procedures including crash-testing, this hatchback is one of the best family cars in Ghana.

