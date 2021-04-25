Kamaru Usman retains UFC welterweight title after knocking out Jorge Masvidal

This was a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251, where Masvidal stepped in on six days' notice and lost after five rounds.

The first round was very tight between the two men but Usman kicked into full gear in the second round and dropped the American.

The 33-year-old recorded a knockout victory after connecting with a huge straight right hand that sent Masvidal crashing to the canvas.

"I told everybody, I'm still getting better. The sky's the limit for me as long as I'm doing this," he said after the fight, as quoted by the BBC.

"I know with my fundamentals, I am the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet right now."

Meanwhile, Masvidal was magnanimous in defeat and admitted he was disappointed after losing in front of his family and friends.

"First time in my career, and it's in front of all my people, my family and my friends, so it hurts," Masvidal stated.

"I've never been knocked out in 50 pro fights. Usman showed me something that he didn't show in the first fight. I didn't feel his power, and that's what happens when you get overconfident. I thought we were going to wrestle more.

"All the props to him in the world. He caught me by surprise. He's got my number. There's nothing I can say. He won this fair and square. God bless him."