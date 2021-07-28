Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi qualifies for quarterfinals after beating Ecuadorian opponent

Takyi made a slow start to the bout but recovered superbly to get the better of his Ecuadorian opponent.

The 20-year-old secure victory by a unanimous decision after winning the first and third rounds of the fight.

All five judges scored the bout in his favour, as Takyi claimed a 52-57 win all each card to reach the last eight of the competition.

Takyi joins compatriot Sulemanu Tetteh, who qualified for the round of 16 of the flyweight boxing event after defeating Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo.

Tetteh, who is the captain of the Black Bombers, scored a 3-2 victory after winning the last three rounds of the fight on Monday morning.