Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi qualifies for quarterfinals after beating Ecuadorian opponent

Emmanuel Ayamga

Samuel Takyi has become the second Ghanaian to win his bout at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The young Ghanaian boxer booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Featherweight Boxing event after defeating Jean Carlos Caicedo.

Takyi made a slow start to the bout but recovered superbly to get the better of his Ecuadorian opponent.

The 20-year-old secure victory by a unanimous decision after winning the first and third rounds of the fight.

All five judges scored the bout in his favour, as Takyi claimed a 52-57 win all each card to reach the last eight of the competition.

Takyi joins compatriot Sulemanu Tetteh, who qualified for the round of 16 of the flyweight boxing event after defeating Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo.

Tetteh, who is the captain of the Black Bombers, scored a 3-2 victory after winning the last three rounds of the fight on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s representative in Judo couldn’t go further at the Games after losing to South Korea’s Gwak Dong-Han.

