How well do you know the capital towns of the 6 new regions in Ghana? Take this quiz and find out

Evans Annang
Ghana added 6 new regions to its regions. Test your knowledge on how well you know these regions by their capital towns

What is the capital of Western North Region?

Mim
Sefwi Wiawso
Samreboi
Sefwi Wiawso Next question

What is the capital of Savanna Region?

Bole
Damongo
Bamboi
Damongo Next question

What is the capital of Oti Region?

Dambai
Alavanyo
Kpando
Dambai Next question

What is the capital of North East Region?

Walewale
Bunprugu
Nalerigu
Nalerigu Next question

What is the capital of Ahafo Region?

Berekum
Wenchi
Goaso
Goaso Next question

What's the capital of Bono East Region?

Techiman
Nkoranza
Sunyani
Techiman Next question
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
Evans Annang


