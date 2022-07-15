RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Are you your best friend's bestie?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

I am sure you are busily calling that person your best friend. But the question is 'Are you your best friend's bestie? Let's find out from this quiz.

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah
How long have you and your best friend been friends?

Less than a year
Over a year
Over five years

How many friends does your best friend have?

They don't have
I am not interested in knowing
It's just me

Your best friend needs help after he/she beat someone to death. What would you do?

Call the police
Block them
I am not around please

When your best friend's parent called to ask about their whereabout, what did you say?

The truth about where they are
The biggest lie as usual
I didn't even pick the call

Someone impregnated you or you impregnated someone, who are you breaking the news to?

Partner
Sibling
Parents

Pick an activity for a friendship date:

Movie night
Clubbing
Indoor games

Pick a pet:

Dog
Cat
Bird
Your score: You got You’re secretly in love with them!
You are really taking this bestie thing to a new level. There’s no shame in being in love with your friend though.
Your score: You got No!
We hate to break bad news boy charley, it is what it is.
Your score: You got Yes!
You are definitely your best friend’s bestie. Eii we wish we could say same. Congrats dear!
Berlinda Entsie

