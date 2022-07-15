Quiz: Are you your best friend's bestie?
I am sure you are busily calling that person your best friend. But the question is 'Are you your best friend's bestie? Let's find out from this quiz.
Recommended articles
How long have you and your best friend been friends?
Less than a year
Over a year
Over five years
How many friends does your best friend have?
They don't have
I am not interested in knowing
It's just me
Your best friend needs help after he/she beat someone to death. What would you do?
Call the police
Block them
I am not around please
When your best friend's parent called to ask about their whereabout, what did you say?
The truth about where they are
The biggest lie as usual
I didn't even pick the call
Someone impregnated you or you impregnated someone, who are you breaking the news to?
Partner
Sibling
Parents
Pick an activity for a friendship date:
Movie night
Clubbing
Indoor games
You are really taking this bestie thing to a new level. There’s no shame in being in love with your friend though.
Share your score:
We hate to break bad news boy charley, it is what it is.
Share your score:
You are definitely your best friend’s bestie. Eii we wish we could say same. Congrats dear!
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh