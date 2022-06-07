Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?
How well do you know African countries and their languages?
In which of these countries do they speak TWI?
Kenya
Mauritius
Ghana
Ghana Next question
Which of these African countries speaks PORTUGUESE?
Senegal
Angola
Ecuador
Angola Next question
Hausa is a language spoken in which of these countries?
South Africa
Central African Republic
Eritrea
Central African Republic Next question
XHOSA is a language you'll hear in which of these countries?
Zimbabwe
Comoros
Neither
Zimbabwe Next question
You can only hear one of these languages in Morocco
Arabic
Juba
Spanish
Arabic Next question
Which of them speaks ZULU?
Chad
South Africa
Mozambique
South Africa Next question
ENGLISH is the language in which of these countries?
Gambia
Gabon
Cape Verde
Gambia Next question
One of them doesn't speak FRENCH
Benin
Madagascar
Djibouti
Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau Next question
We are generous with this result because if you deep it, na F you really deserve.
Share your score:
Solid but not an exceptional result.
Share your score:
Very strong result. It shows how intelligent you are. Keep being the Efiko that you are!
Share your score:
Exceptional stuff. You are in a class of your own. Oya class for yourself 5 times! Better applaud yourself because you really deserve it.
Share your score:
Share your score:
