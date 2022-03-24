RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How familiar are you with the recent austerity measures by govt?

Authors:

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government announced a set of austerity measures to alleviate the current hardships Ghanaians are facing.

Ken Ofori-Atta with Nana Addo
Ken Ofori-Atta with Nana Addo

This quiz will test your knowledge on well you know some of these policies.

What percentage in cuts have been made for fuel coupon allocations to public officials?

10%
50%
40%
50% Next question

What percentage has government reduced fuel prices?

1.6%
1.5%
1.7%
1.6% Next question

What percentage has the salaries of the executive been cut?

50%
60%
30%
30% Next question

What percentage cut has government made on conferences?

50%
40%
30%
50% Next question
