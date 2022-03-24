This quiz will test your knowledge on well you know some of these policies.
Quiz: How familiar are you with the recent austerity measures by govt?
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government announced a set of austerity measures to alleviate the current hardships Ghanaians are facing.
Recommended articles
What percentage in cuts have been made for fuel coupon allocations to public officials?
10%
50%
40%
50% Next question
What percentage has government reduced fuel prices?
1.6%
1.5%
1.7%
1.6% Next question
What percentage has the salaries of the executive been cut?
50%
60%
30%
30% Next question
What percentage cut has government made on conferences?
50%
40%
30%
50% Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh