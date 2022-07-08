Quiz: How well do you know Black Stars new defender Tariq Lamptey?

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

The Ghana Football Association on July 5 confirmed that Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has switched nationality to represent Ghana.

Take this quiz and check out how well you know about the former Chelsea player

What jersey number does Tariq Lamptey wear at Brighton?

3
2
12
2 Next question

Where was Tariq Lamptey born?

Hillingdon
Accra
Manchester
Hillingdon Next question

Which team did he make his Premier League debut against?

Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Arsenal Next question

How many goals has he scored for Brighton?

1
2
3
1 Next question

How many appearances has Lamptey made for Brighton?

50
49
48
49 Next question
