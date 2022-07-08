Take this quiz and check out how well you know about the former Chelsea player
Quiz: How well do you know Black Stars new defender Tariq Lamptey?
The Ghana Football Association on July 5 confirmed that Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has switched nationality to represent Ghana.
Recommended articles
What jersey number does Tariq Lamptey wear at Brighton?
3
2
12
2 Next question
Where was Tariq Lamptey born?
Hillingdon
Accra
Manchester
Hillingdon Next question
Which team did he make his Premier League debut against?
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Arsenal Next question
How many goals has he scored for Brighton?
1
2
3
1 Next question
How many appearances has Lamptey made for Brighton?
50
49
48
49 Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh