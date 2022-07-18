Quiz: How well do you know the Ministers of Food and Agriculture?
The Minister for Food and Agriculture is responsible to the government and the Parliament of Ghana for developing agriculture and maintaining food security.
Who served as the PNDC Secretary for Agriculture from 1986 to 1992?
Colonel Samuel Akwagiram
Commodore Stephen Obimpeh
Lt. Col. Paul K. Nkegbe
Commodore Stephen Obimpeh Next question
Ibrahim Issaka Adam served as the Agric Minister from 1992 to ______
1993
1995
1996
1996 Next question
J. H. Owusu-Acheampong served as the Agric Minister from 1998 to
January 7, 2001
January 2005
January 7, 2008
January 7, 2001 Next question
Kwesi Ahwoi was appointed as the Agric Minister under the
Kufuor government
Rawlings government
Mills government
Mills government Next question
Clement Kofi Humado served from January 30, 2013 to July 16, 2014
True
False
I don't think so
True Next question
Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna was appointed by
John Kufuor
John Mahama
John Rawlings
John Mahama Next question
Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the current Agriculture Minister supervising Planting for Food and Jobs
True
False
I'm not sure
True Next question
