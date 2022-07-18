RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know the Ministers of Food and Agriculture?

The Minister for Food and Agriculture is responsible to the government and the Parliament of Ghana for developing agriculture and maintaining food security.

Clement Kofi Humado and Dr Afriyie Akoto
Clement Kofi Humado and Dr Afriyie Akoto
Who served as the PNDC Secretary for Agriculture from 1986 to 1992?

Colonel Samuel Akwagiram
Commodore Stephen Obimpeh
Lt. Col. Paul K. Nkegbe
Commodore Stephen Obimpeh Next question

Ibrahim Issaka Adam served as the Agric Minister from 1992 to ______

1993
1995
1996
1996 Next question

J. H. Owusu-Acheampong served as the Agric Minister from 1998 to

January 7, 2001
January 2005
January 7, 2008
January 7, 2001 Next question

Kwesi Ahwoi was appointed as the Agric Minister under the

Kufuor government
Rawlings government
Mills government
Mills government Next question

Clement Kofi Humado served from January 30, 2013 to July 16, 2014

True
False
I don't think so
True Next question

Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna was appointed by

John Kufuor
John Mahama
John Rawlings
John Mahama Next question

Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the current Agriculture Minister supervising Planting for Food and Jobs

True
False
I'm not sure
True Next question
