Quiz: How well do you know the ranks in the Ghana Armed Forces?
If you meet five officers of the Ghana Armed Officers in uniforms, how would you differentiate among them using their insignia?
What is the lowest rank for army officers?
Second Lieutenant
Seargent
Major
Second Lieutenant Next question
An army officer with 5 stars is?
Corporal
General
Lieutenant
General Next question
How many stars does a Brigadier General have?
6 stars
7 stars
2 stars
2 stars Next question
The 3rd highest ranking army officer is called?
Major General
Flight Lieutenant
Lieutenant
Major General Next question
An army officer with 4 stars is called?
Captain
Lieutenant General
Major General
Lieutenant General Next question
Share your score:
