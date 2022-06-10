Quiz: How well do you know Togbe Afede XIV?
The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has been in the news recently. This quiz will show if you know about the astute businessman and banker.
Which year was he coronated as the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State?
2003
2007
2004
2003 Next question
Which year was he born?
1959
1957
1960
1957 Next question
What is the real name of Togbe Afede XIV?
Johnson Kamassah
James Avedzi
James Akpo
James Akpo Next question
Togbe Afede XIV holds an MBA from?
Cornell
Yale
Harvard
Yale Next question
Which year was Togbe Afede XIV elected as the President of the National House of Chiefs?
2016
2015
2014
2016 Next question
