QUIZ: Let’s see how well you know Ghana new boy Inaki Williams
Take this quiz and let's find out if you really know much about Ghana's latest recruit Inaki Williams...
Recommended articles
What is Inaki Williams’ middle name?
Arthur
Nico
Artheur
Artheur Next question
Where was he born?
Bilbao
Barcelona
Madrid
Bilbao Next question
Which of his parents is Ghanaian?
Mother
Father
Both
Both Next question
Which of these was Inaki’s first club?
Athletic Bilbao
Pamplona
Levante
Basconia Next question
Which year did Inaki score his first senior goal?
2013
2014
2015
2014 Next question
What is the age difference between Inaki and his brother Nico?
Six
Seven
Eight
Eight Next question
It’s been how many years since Inaki missed a league game?
Four
Five
Six
Six Next question
Aside from Spain, which other national team has Inaki played for?
Ghana
Basque Country
None
Basque Country Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh