RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let’s see how well you know Ghana new boy Inaki Williams

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Take this quiz and let's find out if you really know much about Ghana's latest recruit Inaki Williams...

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
Recommended articles

What is Inaki Williams’ middle name?

Arthur
Nico
Artheur
Artheur Next question

Where was he born?

Bilbao
Barcelona
Madrid
Bilbao Next question

Which of his parents is Ghanaian?

Mother
Father
Both
Both Next question

Which of these was Inaki’s first club?

Athletic Bilbao
Pamplona
Levante
Basconia Next question

Which year did Inaki score his first senior goal?

2013
2014
2015
2014 Next question

What is the age difference between Inaki and his brother Nico?

Six
Seven
Eight
Eight Next question

It’s been how many years since Inaki missed a league game?

Four
Five
Six
Six Next question

Aside from Spain, which other national team has Inaki played for?

Ghana
Basque Country
None
Basque Country Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: How well do you know the ranks in the Ghana Armed Forces?

Soldiers

Quiz: How well do you know Black Stars new defender Tariq Lamptey?

‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana

Quiz: What do you know about Ghana's IMF bailout?

International Monetary Fund

Quiz: Only true Wendy Shay fans can score 8/8 on this quiz

Wendy Shay