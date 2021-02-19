Quiz: Let’s see how well you’ll perform if you went for a Ministerial vetting
This quiz will show how well you’ll perform if you went for a Ministerial vetting...
Which of these Ministries will you like you head?
Youth and Sports
Finance
Tourism, Arts and Culture
As a Minister, how many assistants would you like to have?
One
Two
Three
What will you say if you’re asked a question at vetting that you do not have an answer to?
Mr. Chairman, I don’t have the answer to this question
Mr. Chairman, I don’t have the documents here but I’ll provide them later
Mr. Chairman, I don’t remember
Would you like to take your partner to watch your vetting?
Yes
No
Maybe
Which of these men would you like to avoid at vetting?
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Sampson Ahi
Haruna Iddirsu
As a Minister, which of these will be most difficult for you to do?
Criticise your own government
Steal from state coffers
Resign after being involved in a scandal
Which of these punishments do you prescribe for corrupt government officials?
20 years in prison
Sack from office
Banned from occupying any public office forever
How will you dress to your vetting?
Wear a caftan
Wear suit and tie
Wear any presentable dress
You look competent, but being a Minister is just not for you.
Share your score:
The slots are all filled currently, but remind us to tell Ghana’s next President to find a place for you his government waii.
Share your score:
You see how many “please” we typed? As a Minister, you might collapse Ghana’s economy. Go somewhere else LOL.
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh