RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Only those who watched the Chile vs Ghana game will score 7/7

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Take this quiz and let’s find out if you really paid attention to the game between Ghana and Chile…

QUIZ: Only those who watched the Chile vs Ghana game will score 7/7
QUIZ: Only those who watched the Chile vs Ghana game will score 7/7
Recommended articles

Which of these players did not start against Chile?

Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Jordan Ayew Next question

Which goalkeeper manned the post for the Black Stars?

Jojo Wollacott
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen Next question

What was the full-time scoreline between Ghana and Chile?

0-0
1-1
3-1
0-0 Next question

Which player took Ghana’s first penalty?

Jordan Ayew
Andre Ayew
Kudus Mohammed
Jordan Ayew Next question

Which of these players failed to score for Ghana during penalties?

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Kudus Mohammed
None
None Next question

How many penalties did Ghana’s goalkeeper save?

1
2
3
2 Next question

How many penalties did Chile miss?

1
2
3
3 Next question
Your score: NOT IMPRESSIVE!
Jack, are you really sure you watched the game?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: GOOD!
You seem to be the attentive type. Kudos.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: EXCELLENT!
Wow. You're a genius.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: What would you rather have than a dinner with Chairman Wontumi?

Chairman Wontumi

Quiz: How well do you know Togbe Afede XIV?

Togbe Afede XIV