QUIZ: Only those who watched the Chile vs Ghana game will score 7/7
Take this quiz and let’s find out if you really paid attention to the game between Ghana and Chile…
Which of these players did not start against Chile?
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Jordan Ayew Next question
Which goalkeeper manned the post for the Black Stars?
Jojo Wollacott
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen Next question
What was the full-time scoreline between Ghana and Chile?
0-0
1-1
3-1
0-0 Next question
Which player took Ghana’s first penalty?
Jordan Ayew
Andre Ayew
Kudus Mohammed
Jordan Ayew Next question
Which of these players failed to score for Ghana during penalties?
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Kudus Mohammed
None
None Next question
How many penalties did Ghana’s goalkeeper save?
1
2
3
2 Next question
How many penalties did Chile miss?
1
2
3
3 Next question
Jack, are you really sure you watched the game?
Share your score:
You seem to be the attentive type. Kudos.
Share your score:
Wow. You're a genius.
Share your score:
Share your score:
