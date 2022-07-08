Quiz: Only true Wendy Shay fans can score 8/8 on this quiz
Hey Shay Geng! Lets test how you know your musician. Take this quiz:
What's the musician's real name?
Wendy Shay Asiamah
Wendy Addo Shay Asiamah
Wendy Asiamah Addo
Wendy Asiamah Addo Next question
Wendy Shay is not a Ghanaian:
True
False
Maybe
False Next question
Aside from Ghana, which other country has Wendy Shay lived?
USA
Canada
Germany
Germany Next question
What is the musician's birth date.
20th February, 1995
20 February, 1996
20 February 1994
20 February, 1996 Next question
Wendy is also an actress:
True
False
Never
False Next question
How many albums has Wendy Shay released?
3
2
1
3 Next question
Which statement about Wendy is true?
Wendy is married.
Wendy stayed in Germany while she was young.
Wendy has a child.
Wendy stayed in Germany while she was young. Next question
