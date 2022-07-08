RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Only true Wendy Shay fans can score 8/8 on this quiz

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Hey Shay Geng! Lets test how you know your musician. Take this quiz:

What's the musician's real name?

Wendy Shay Asiamah
Wendy Addo Shay Asiamah
Wendy Asiamah Addo
Wendy Asiamah Addo Next question

Wendy Shay is not a Ghanaian:

True
False
Maybe
False Next question

Aside from Ghana, which other country has Wendy Shay lived?

USA
Canada
Germany
Germany Next question

What is the musician's birth date.

20th February, 1995
20 February, 1996
20 February 1994
20 February, 1996 Next question

Wendy is also an actress:

True
False
Never
False Next question

How many albums has Wendy Shay released?

3
2
1
3 Next question

Which statement about Wendy is true?

Wendy is married.
Wendy stayed in Germany while she was young.
Wendy has a child.
Wendy stayed in Germany while she was young. Next question

Which of these describes the musician?

Shoes
Glasses
Beans and gari
Shoes Next question
Your score:
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

