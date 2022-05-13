Quiz: Score 8/8 on this quiz to prove you are a real Kidi fan
This quiz will reveal if you are truly a hardcore fan of Kidi or you just claim to be. Answer these few questions and see your result.
What is Kidi's real name?
Robert Dwamena
Dennis Kidi Dwamena
Dennis Nana Dwamena
Dennis Nana Dwamena Next question
Which song won Kidi the 'VGMA Song of the Year'
Say cheese
Touch it
Mon Bebe
Touch it Next question
Kidi won 3Music '2022 Artiste of the Year'
Yes
No
Never
Yes Next question
What is Kidi's date of birth?
August 18, 1993
June 18, 1993
December 18, 1993
August 18, 1993 Next question
In which year did Kidi drop the golden boy album?
2020
2021
2022
2021 Next question
Is Kidi married?
Not too sure
Yes
No
No Next question
Which statement about Kidi is true:
Kidi has a child
Kidi is divorced
Kidi's is a rapper
Kidi has a child Next question
Where did Kidi take this photo?
3Music Awards platform
VGMA 2022 plarform
Charter House
VGMA 2022 plarform Next question
Share your score:
