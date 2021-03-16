What do you know about the COVID-19 vaccine? Test your knowledge and know more
The development of a COVID-19 vaccine has caused several theories to swirl around the internet. Let's see how much you know about COVID-19 vaccines with this quiz.
A COVID-19 vaccine will have a microchip embedded in it.
True
False
False Next question
Vaccines can change your DNA
True
False
False Next question
A COVID-19 vaccine will kill 700,000 people
True
False
False Next question
The fastest vaccine ever made took four years
True
False
False Next question
Vaccines can cause autism
True
False
False Next question
COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility
True
False
False Next question
Everyone should get every vaccine
True
False
False Next question
Until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, there's nothing we can do
True
False
False Next question
Testing positive for COVID-19 means you can skip the vaccine.
True
False
False Next question
Does one still need to wear a mask and stay six feet away from others after the vaccine?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
Share your score:
