  1. quizzes

What do you know about the COVID-19 vaccine? Test your knowledge and know more

Kojo Emmanuel
Tell your friends
The development of a COVID-19 vaccine has caused several theories to swirl around the internet. Let's see how much you know about COVID-19 vaccines with this quiz.

A COVID-19 vaccine will have a microchip embedded in it.

True
False
False Next question

Vaccines can change your DNA

True
False
False Next question

A COVID-19 vaccine will kill 700,000 people

True
False
False Next question

The fastest vaccine ever made took four years

True
False
False Next question

Vaccines can cause autism

True
False
False Next question

COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility

True
False
False Next question

Everyone should get every vaccine

True
False
False Next question

Until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, there's nothing we can do

True
False
False Next question

Testing positive for COVID-19 means you can skip the vaccine.

True
False
False Next question

Does one still need to wear a mask and stay six feet away from others after the vaccine?

Yes
No
Yes Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Kojo Emmanuel More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh