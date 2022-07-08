Quiz: What do you know about Ghana's IMF bailout?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) works to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for all of its member countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.
Recommended articles
How many members are there in the IMF?
120 member countries
145 member countries
190 member countries
190 member countries Next question
Where is the office of IMF?
Alabama, United States
Washington, D.C., United States
Virginia, United States
Washington, D.C., United States Next question
Who is the CEO of the International Monetary Fund?
Kristalina Georgieva
Christine Lagarde
Rodrigo de Rato
Kristalina Georgieva Next question
Is Ghana a member of the IMF?
Yes
No
Ghana exited long ago
Yes Next question
Who is the IMF representative in Ghana?
Dr. Albert Touna Mama
Ken Ofori-Atta
Charles Adu Boahen
Dr. Albert Touna Mama Next question
Who is the IMF's lead negotiator?
Christine Lagarde
Carlo Sdralevich
Gita Gopinath
Carlo Sdralevich Next question
How much did Ghana take from the IMF in 2015 during John Mahama's era?
$250 million
$918 million
$900 million
$918 million Next question
Ghana went to the IMF for the first time in
1988
1966
1985
1966 Next question
Rawlings regime went to the IMF for another bailout in 1983, 1984, 1987, 1987 and 1988
True
False
True Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh