Quiz: What would you rather have than a dinner with Chairman Wontumi?
Will you pick a free dinner date with Chairman Wontumi or something else entirely? Lets find out here:
What do you do when you're stressed out?
Sleep
Eat
Hangout with friends
How much is sitting in you account currently?
1K
5K
10K
Pick an African country to visit:
South Africa
Tanzania
Seychelles
Pick your dinner destination:
Restaurant
Home
Hotel
What is better than dinner with Wontumi? Definitely a bad babe for that night.
You won't pick anything over dinner with the 'Rich Chairman'
Everyone knows the correct answer to these things is dinner with Business mogul Despite.
