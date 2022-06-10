RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: What would you rather have than a dinner with Chairman Wontumi?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Will you pick a free dinner date with Chairman Wontumi or something else entirely? Lets find out here:

Chairman Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi
Recommended articles

Pick your female celebrity:

Afia Schwarzenegger
Nana Aba Anamoah
Delay

What do you do when you're stressed out?

Sleep
Eat
Hangout with friends

How much is sitting in you account currently?

1K
5K
10K

Pick an African country to visit:

South Africa
Tanzania
Seychelles

Pick your dinner destination:

Restaurant
Home
Hotel

Which Ghanaian male celeb is serenading you on a dinner night?

Kidi
Kwabena Kwabena
Akwaboah
Your score: You got A bad babe!
What is better than dinner with Wontumi? Definitely a bad babe for that night.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got Nothing!
You won't pick anything over dinner with the 'Rich Chairman'
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got Dinner with Osei Kwame Despite!
Everyone knows the correct answer to these things is dinner with Business mogul Despite.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

Languages of Africa

Quiz: Only true Delay fans can score 8/8 on this quiz

Delay

Quiz: How well do you know Togbe Afede XIV?

Togbe Afede XIV