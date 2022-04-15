Quiz: When next will you fall in love?
Have you given up on falling in love already, or there is still hope? Try this quiz and lets see what the oracle has to say:
How long did your last relationship last?
Few moths
About a year
Between to to four years
Five years and above
What is your favourite thing about a partner/crush?
Handsome/beautiful
Smart
Rich
Funny
Pick a petty reason not to date someone:
They are always indoors
They can't drive
They wear the same cloth
They always go out
What do you look for in a potential love interest?
Good looking
Sexual compatibility
Famous
Intelligent
Choose your couple with the most viral wedding:
Lastly but unrelated, what do you think of pets?
I don't like pets
Indifferent
Why ask if it's not related
I love them
It's like you fall in love at least 10 times a day. This result shouldn't shock you because every time you see someone you slightly like, you begin to think about a future with them.
Why did you take this quiz when you are already clearly in love? What is doing you? Please face your front and don't vex us.
They will set leg for you tomorrow o, so be prepared. Don't say we didn't warn you.
You're never falling in love again. You have reached your limit for this life. Sorry or congrats.
