RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: When next will you fall in love?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Have you given up on falling in love already, or there is still hope? Try this quiz and lets see what the oracle has to say:

Kojo Jones and Raychel
Kojo Jones and Raychel
Recommended articles

How long did your last relationship last?

Few moths
About a year
Between to to four years
Five years and above

What is your favourite thing about a partner/crush?

Handsome/beautiful
Smart
Rich
Funny

Pick a petty reason not to date someone:

They are always indoors
They can't drive
They wear the same cloth
They always go out

What do you look for in a potential love interest?

Good looking
Sexual compatibility
Famous
Intelligent

Choose your couple with the most viral wedding:

#TheJonesBond2022
#Absolutleyloved21
#Kency2020
#dwomofatabarima

Lastly but unrelated, what do you think of pets?

I don't like pets
Indifferent
Why ask if it's not related
I love them
Your score: You got 'In few hours'
It's like you fall in love at least 10 times a day. This result shouldn't shock you because every time you see someone you slightly like, you begin to think about a future with them.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got 'You're already in love'
Why did you take this quiz when you are already clearly in love? What is doing you? Please face your front and don't vex us.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got 'Tomorrow'
They will set leg for you tomorrow o, so be prepared. Don't say we didn't warn you.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got 'Never again'
You're never falling in love again. You have reached your limit for this life. Sorry or congrats.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: How well do you know about the rivalry between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko

Hearts vs Kotoko

QUIZ: Test your knowledge and know Ghana's Inspector-General of Police

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare and David Asante-Apeatu

Quiz: When next will you fall in love?

Kojo Jones and Raychel