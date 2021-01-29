Take this quiz and we'll tell which career is perfect for you
We know that career you've dreaming of for years. This quiz will predict your mind. Just try it...
If you had GHc100,000 to spend, which of these would you do first?
Buy a car
Buy a plot of land
Further my education
What will you do if your partner farts during a date?
I’ll smash that idiot
I’ll laugh and let it go
I’ll leave immediately
Which of these subjects did you never miss while in school?
P.E.
Social Studies
ICT
If you could add an extra feature to human beings, what would it be?
I’ll make humans able to fly
I’ll make humans have the ability to disappear
I’ll make humans live forever
What is the most annoying among these three?
Heavy traffic
Slow internet
A nagging boyfriend/girlfriend
If you had no choice, which of these bad traits would you prefer?
Bad mouth odour
Smelly armpit
Stinky feet
Which of these are you?
The guy who always answered questions in class
The one who has the best handwriting
The guy who is never late for class
Charley, forgive us but you will really do well as a bus conductor (mate). Cheers lol
It has swerved you erh? What at all are you waiting for? Come on, use your muscle for something good.
You come across as someone who loves beans. Errrrm why not venture into selling gob3?
