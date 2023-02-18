Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Pulse Ghana

It comes a few hours after the body of the Hatayspor player was recovered from under rubble on Saturday, February 18 nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria perishing thousands.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Christian Atsu’s elder brother, twin sister, and an official from the Ghana Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.

“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences,”