ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Arrangements are in place to ship the body of Ghanaian international football star Christain Atsu for burial at home by Ghana’s embassy in Turkey with assistance from the Government of Turkey.

Christain Atsu
Christain Atsu

This was stated in a letter issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Letter from Ghana Embassy
Letter from Ghana Embassy Pulse Ghana

It comes a few hours after the body of the Hatayspor player was recovered from under rubble on Saturday, February 18 nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria perishing thousands.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Christian Atsu’s elder brother, twin sister, and an official from the Ghana Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.

“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences,”

Saturday’s recovery of Christian Atsu’s body has left many saddened, family and friends paying tribute to the late star.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Christian Atsu Twasam

    Many mourn late Ghanaian international star, Christain Atsu

  • Christain Atsu

    Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

  • Christain Atsu

    Hatayspor: You will be remembered Christain Atsu

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Super Bowl winners

Check out the 3 Ghanaians who have won the Super Bowl