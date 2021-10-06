Big Bout: Richard Commey to face Vasiliy Lomachenko on December 11

The highly-anticipated bout will be a follow up to college football’s Heisman Trophy presentation.

Commey, 34, had his last fight in February, when he defeated Jackson Marinez by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Lomachenko last fought in June, as he dominated and stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in just nine rounds.

The winner of this bout is likely to be rewarded with the chance to challenge for the IBF lightweight title.

In 2019, Commey defeated Isa Chaniev to claim the vacant IBF lightweight title, before successfully defending his title against Ray Beltran in the same year.