Ghanaweb reports that the boxer pleaded not guilty to the charges during his first appearance in court.

He was granted bail of GHc100,000 with three sureties, but the court also confiscated the boxer’s passport.

Allotey, who is currently the WBO Africa Super welterweight champion, assaulted a spectator during a football game.

Patrick Allotey

The pro boxer beat up the football fan during a game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium.

A viral video captured him in an altercation with the fan, identified as Michael Siaw, before matters quickly escalated.

After a bit of tussle between the two men, Allotey grabbed the spectator by his shirt and delivered three jabs to his face.

The said fan sustained a deep cut on the eye, with a separate photo capturing him at a hospital to stitch the gashed eye.

Although Allotey later rendered an unqualified apology to the victim, there were rife calls from the public for him to be sanction.

This comes after the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) announced that the boxer has been suspended for six months for assaulting a football fan.

The Authority said the boxer was found liable and has therefore suspended his boxing licence for the stated period.