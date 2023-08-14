Freezy Macbones agrees to represent Ghana at 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

His U-decision to represent Ghana comes just a few months after the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) confirmed he had switched nationality to the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement on Twitter, the boxer said he has been invited to represent Ghana; a call which he intends to honour.

“I have been called on to represent my country Ghana at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France,” the statement reads.

“This will commence after the African qualification bouts next month. In Dakar, Senegal which I'm currently training hard for, in order to make it past the qualifiers & bring back the Gold next year.

“This opportunity to represent my home country at the world’s biggest sporting event is a dream come true. It's time to make my country, family and friends proud. I'll be joining the Black Bombers of Ghana soon to make this dream a reality.

“Thank you all for the support so far, I hope I can continue to count on your support as my journey continues Let's Go! See you guys again soon!”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

Pulse Ghana

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story and he’s been deservedly trending on social media after he roared to victory in his latest bout.

The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.

