Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey has pleaded not guilty of assault when he appeared before the court and has been granted a GHC 100,000 bail.

Patrick Allotey was captured in a viral video beating up a spectator by name Michael Siaw during Hearts of Oak clash against Asante Kotoko on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

He threw three punches at Siaw and gave him a deep cut in his eye.

The former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa super lightweight champion later said he was provoked by Siaw who blocked his view and refused when he asked him to move away.

Patrick Allotey was arrested and charged with assault, but he has pleaded not guilty after he was arraigned before court.

Allotey has been granted bail to the tune of GHC 100 000 to 3 sureties, two of whom should be public servants and deposit his passport at the court registry.

The case has been adjourned to 25th February 2020.

Meanwhile, Allotey has been slapped with a six-month ban by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) because professional boxers are forbidden from fighting outside the ring.