He assaulted a fan during Hearts-Kotoko clash last Sunday at the Accra Stadium.

The report indicates that Patrick Allotey was teased by the victim of the assault who is a fan of Asante Kotoko after the Kumasi giants defeated Hearts of Oak 1-2.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Boxer Patrick Allotey mercilessly beats up spectator during Hearts-Kotoko game

Allotey gave the fan a deep cut under his eye and he bled profusely afterwards.

His action is against the ethics of boxing which forbids professional boxers from fighting outside the ring.

The general public has been critical of Patrik Allotey, calling for his banned for what he did to a football fan.

He has shown remorse by writing a letter to apologize for his disgraceful action. He stated he was proved by the fan, but pleaded for forgiveness.

The Ghana Boxing Authority has said that Patrick Allotey will appear before its Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday for questioning and when found guilty he will serve between three to one year ban.

Follow me:

Twitter: @FreemanYeboa

IG: tomyeb

Facebook: Ghana Sports Facts