Clottey 41, (40-5, 22KO) clashed with Mfuame Mfuame 26, (14-6-2, 6KO) in a 10 rounder middleweight contest to kick start a comeback he has relished from the beginning of the year.

Clottey who had earlier promised to fight on this particular bill not because of money but for the love of the sport gave a sterling account of himself and to the admiration of nearly 4,000 boxing lovers that had come to the Bukom Boxing Arena to witness his major comeback of the former IBF champion Joshua Clottey.

Clottey exhibited pure boxing artistry without showing any sign of ring rust, dished out his hard heavy jabs and trademark straight rights in the first round. Clottey was in his true shape and element.

Good exchanges followed by both boxers as they traded pound for pound in the second round. Mfuame who appeared to many fans as a push overwrote that impression off with cheers and applause. The stage was set for boxing fans to see a night of bliss. Mfuame posted an excellent defense and show no sign of him being the underdog.

Clottey leads with a straight right and left a hook to the body of Mfuame as he chases Mfuame with extreme aggression to stop the latter. He later trapped Mfuame in the latter minutes of the third round and followed with three quick jacks in the face of Mfuame.

Mfuame had a big round four with a flurry of a combination of punches to the body of Clottey forcing Clottey to go into his defense whiles he shakes his head to signal that the punches are not hurting.

“Will stop boxing if my body can’t take it anymore but seriously I don’t see any challenge in the welterweight division unlike when I was in my prime with the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Zab Judah etc.” Clottey recounted his prime days prior to the fight when he was asked why the comeback.

Clottey increased the tempo of his aggression going at Mfuame with all his arsenals, landing the straight right jabs. Mfuame responded with a counter straight right but Clottey was resolute and took control of the center of the ring forcing Mfuame to go round in circles in the ring.

Finally, Mfuame retired in the sixth round showing signs of some pain. Referee Shadrack Acquaye waves to the crowd to signal the end of the fight.

“I leave the decision for you boxing lovers, fans and the media for you to judge” Clottey reacted when he was declared the winner of the fight.

Clottey looks to having another round of boxing at the Bukom Boxing Arena before going to the United State to lay claims at the big names.

Credit: Boxingghana