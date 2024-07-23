ADVERTISEMENT
Joshua Clottey: I struggled to walk and breathe after fighting Richard Gutierrez

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former IBF welterweight champion Joshua Clottey has disclosed that he suffered major damages despite winning his fight against Richard Gutierrez.

According to him, he struggled to cough and breathe after that fight and had to be carried by his trainer and girlfriend.

Eighteen (18) years ago, Clottey was involved in his first fight in the United States after being pitted against the Colombian.

Clottey came out tops in that encounter via a split decision and used that bout as an official introduction of himself to the wider boxing community.

Almost two decades on from that intense fight, Clottey maintains that Gutierrez is the most difficult opponent he ever faced in his career.

“My toughest fight was against Richard Gutierrez. I struggled to cough and breathe properly after the bout. I won the fight by majority decision, and it was my first fight on HBO. He had an unbeaten record of 28 fights, and I had 27-1 record,” Clottey said on Game TV.

“Heading into that fight, I knew beating him would be a tall order because he was very strong. I couldn’t walk after the fight and had to be held by my trainer and girlfriend. It took me two weeks to start feeling my body."

Clottey’s peak came in 2010 when he fought seven-division world champion Pacquiao – a bout which he lost by unanimous decision.

The 46-year-old’s record stands at 47 fights – with five losses and 41 wins, 24 of which came by way of knockout.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

