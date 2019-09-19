DK Poison has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to sanction the reimbursement of the $45,000 borrowed from him by the Government of Ghana to import mackerel to alleviate poverty during the reign Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

READ MORE: Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey visits hospital after losing boxing fight

President Akufo-Addo in response assured the first world boxing champion in the anal of Ghana sports that he will look into the matter and address it in due course.

“I’m making no promises but we’ll look into it,” promised the president on Wednesday, September 18.

David Kotei was part of a group of Ghanaian world boxing champions who paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by veteran sports journalist Ekow Asmah whose book ‘GHANA BOXING: Celebration of Our Champions’, was endorsed by the President’s esteemed signature.

The former World Champions, D. K. Poison, International Hall of Famer Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joseph Agbeko took turns to receive from President Akufo-Addo copies of the historic book, with his best wishes.

Earlier in the course of the delegation’s courtesy call ahead of the launch on Thursday at the Bukom Sports Emporium, D. K. Poison decried the failure of the state, over the years, to reimburse him $45,000 of his $75,000 purse in his second defence of his world featherweight title against Shig Fukuyama, in Tokyo, in 1976.

He commended the author on his work in preserving the exploits of the immortals of the sport, inspiring other professionals for similar work in the future.

Other members of the delegation were Roger Barnor, a WBC Referee/ Judge, and Herbert Mensah, President of Ghana Rugby, the facilitator of the occasion.