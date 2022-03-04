‘I’ll join the army to fight against any country that invades Ghana’ – Richard Commey

Commey was reacting to former opponent Vasiliy Lomachenko’s decision to join Ukraine’s Territorial Army amid Russia’s invasion of his country.

“Most definitely [I would do the same as Lomachenko]. I have fought for my people, I love my people, I love Ghana,” Commey told BBC Sport Africa.

“I have been fighting for Ghana anyway so if it should happen to me I would definitely put down the gloves and pick up a gun for my country.

“This is where I was born and this is where I belong there is no way I am going to turn my back to my country – no way I ain’t doing that.”

Three-weight world champion Lomachenko has returned home to enlist in the Territorial Army to defend his country against Russia’s brutal invasion.

Pulse Ghana

In a photo shared on his Facebook page on Monday, the boxer is seen wearing a military uniform with a rifle on his shoulders.

Commey, who lost to Lomachenko by unanimous decision in December, believes the Ukrainian boxer has done the right thing.

“Right from the beginning of his career fighting in the amateurs he has been fighting for his country. The country has given him the platform to become who he is and the people love him in Ukraine.

“So, with what happened if he neglected them that’s a decision that would have always haunted him. For him to decide to go back to the country and fight with them I think it’s the right decision,” the Ghanaian boxer added.

Last week, Russia President Vladamir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, bombing some cities in the process.