Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has bagged a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after losing to Duke Regan on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old lost in the men’s featherweight event, with the judges’ scoring the bout 4-1 in favour of his American opponent.

Takyi was guaranteed a medal before the start of the fight after defeating Colombia’s David Avila Ceiber in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

And although he cannot compete for gold or silver after failing to qualify for the final, he exits the Olympics with bronze.

The young boxer made an impressive start to the semi-final bout against Regan and actually won the first round.

However, he couldn’t replicate his opening performance in the remaining rounds, as the American secured a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile, Takyi has made history as the first athlete to win an Olympic medal for Ghana since 1992.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.

Clement Quartey won Ghana’s first-ever medal at the Olympics by claiming silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey also won bronze in 1964 and 1972, respectively.

Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo, therefore, make him only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Satellites as a collective) Olympic medalist.

