RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko dominates Richard Commey to win by unanimous decision

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey endured a disappointing fight after losing Vasiliy Lomachenko on Sunday morning.

Vasiliy Lomachenko dominates Richard Commey to win by unanimous decision
Vasiliy Lomachenko dominates Richard Commey to win by unanimous decision

The 34-year-old was defeated by unanimous decision, with scores of 117-110, 119-108 and 119-108.

Recommended articles

The fight, which took by at the Madison Square Garden in New York, saw Lomachenko make a very impressive start.

The Ukrainian dropped Commey in the seventh round, leaving the Ghanaian very wobbly and rattled in the ring.

Having dominated for long, he went ahead to plead Commey’s corner to stop the fight but they didn’t oblige.

Commey, however, managed to hold his own and prevented Lomachenko from winning by a knockout.

The Ukrainian, though, proved too good and more prepared, and landed several quality body punches with his sharp shots.

In the end, the judges rightly rewarded Lomachanko for his dominant performance by scoring him a win by unanimous decision.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Salmon, eggs and consuming 8,000 calories every day’ – The Rock shares his daily diet

‘Salmon, eggs and consuming 8,000 calories every day’ – The Rock shares his daily diet

Richard Commey: Ghanaian boxer to earn $700,000 from Lomachenko fight

Richard Commey: Ghanaian boxer to reportedly earn at least $700,000 from Lomachenko fight

‘I miss the ring anytime I see boxers making elementary mistakes on TV’ – Azumah Nelson

‘I miss the ring anytime I see boxers making elementary mistakes on TV’ – Azumah Nelson

Vasiliy Lomachenko dominates Richard Commey to win by unanimous decision

Vasiliy Lomachenko dominates Richard Commey to win by unanimous decision