Vasiliy Lomachenko dominates Richard Commey to win by unanimous decision

The fight, which took by at the Madison Square Garden in New York, saw Lomachenko make a very impressive start.

The Ukrainian dropped Commey in the seventh round, leaving the Ghanaian very wobbly and rattled in the ring.

Having dominated for long, he went ahead to plead Commey’s corner to stop the fight but they didn’t oblige.

Commey, however, managed to hold his own and prevented Lomachenko from winning by a knockout.

The Ukrainian, though, proved too good and more prepared, and landed several quality body punches with his sharp shots.