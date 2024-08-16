Video: Military boxer David Bawa knocks out opponent in round 1

Bawa came out swinging in the bout and dropped his opponent in less than two minutes to hand Addy a round-one knockout.

The 33-year-old was previously a member of Ghana’s amateur boxing team but failed to qualify for the previous Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has enlisted the legendary Azumah Nelson as his coach ahead of his bout against British fighter Steven Crame.

Freezy Macbones is set to face Crame in a highly anticipated bout at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on September 21.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 33-year-old shared a video of himself sparring with Azumah Nelson and announced that the legendary boxer would be coaching him ahead of the bot against Crame.

“Big announcement! I'm thrilled to welcome the legendary Azumah Nelson to my corner as my coach for my upcoming bout in Kumasi!” he wrote.

“I'm honoured to learn from the best and I'm confident that together, we're going to make a statement in the ring! Thank you, Coach Azumah.”

Azumah Nelson made his name in the 1980s and 1990s, having held the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles.