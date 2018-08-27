What you didn't know about boxer, Isaac Dogboe

news

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe, popularly known as the ‘Royal Storm’, has been the talk of town following his latest victory on the world stage.

The 23-year-old remains Ghana’s youngest ever world champion after capturing the WBO Super Bantamweight title some months back.

However, his legend grew even further after his flawless title defense against Japanese opponent Hideori Otake on Sunday morning.

Dogboe made light work of his opponent, dropping him twice, before finishing him off with a Technical Knockout (TKO) victory after just over two minutes in the first round.

The young boxer thus successfully defended his title, but how much information do you have about him?

Dogboe was born in Ghana, in Kumasi to be precise, but he moved to the UK at the age of seven with his father.

It was in the UK that he started his boxing career by training as an amateur boxer in London.

The Royal Storm, however, returned to Ghana to compete for the country in the 2012 Olympic Games held in London.

The 23-year-old then turned professional a year later. Between 2013 and 2018, Dogboe recorded a flawless record of 17 fights with no loses.

This earned him the right to fight Mexican boxer Cesar Juarez for the vacant Interim WBO Super bantamweight title, which he won via 5th round stoppage.

Dogboe then moved on to face full champion Jessie Magdaleno for the WBO Super Bantamweight title.

He eventually won by TKO and in the process became the WBO's sole champion at super bantamweight.

Following his first title defense against Otake, which he easily won, the future can only be seen as bright for young Dogboe.