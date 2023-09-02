CAF approves two venues for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifies

Ghana is set to commence its World Cup qualifier campaign with a home game against Madagascar, followed by an away match against Comoros, scheduled to take place between November 13-21, 2023.

Ghana has been placed in Group I, alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad. In this new format introduced on May 19, 2023, for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, five teams from each group will now qualify, as opposed to the previous four.

The teams have been divided into nine groups, each consisting of six teams.

The winner of each group will secure direct qualification for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the four best group runners-up will participate in playoffs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.