These stadiums are the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, which have been selected as venues for the first round of the qualifiers scheduled for November.
CAF approves two venues for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifies
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given preliminary approval to two stadiums in Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, according to reports.
Recommended articles
Ghana is set to commence its World Cup qualifier campaign with a home game against Madagascar, followed by an away match against Comoros, scheduled to take place between November 13-21, 2023.
Ghana has been placed in Group I, alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad. In this new format introduced on May 19, 2023, for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, five teams from each group will now qualify, as opposed to the previous four.
The teams have been divided into nine groups, each consisting of six teams.
The winner of each group will secure direct qualification for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the four best group runners-up will participate in playoffs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.
In the home-and-away round-robin matches, the nine groups of six teams will compete. The winners of each group will secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the top four group runners-up will enter into playoffs to determine the CAF representative for the inter-confederation playoffs.
More from category
-
Chris Hughton names squad ahead of CAR qualifiers
-
CAF approves two venues for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifies
-
Samuel Takyi dropped from Ghana’s boxing team for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers