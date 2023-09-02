ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

CAF approves two venues for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given preliminary approval to two stadiums in Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, according to reports.

accra-sports-stadium
accra-sports-stadium

These stadiums are the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, which have been selected as venues for the first round of the qualifiers scheduled for November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ghana is set to commence its World Cup qualifier campaign with a home game against Madagascar, followed by an away match against Comoros, scheduled to take place between November 13-21, 2023.

Ghana has been placed in Group I, alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad. In this new format introduced on May 19, 2023, for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, five teams from each group will now qualify, as opposed to the previous four.

The teams have been divided into nine groups, each consisting of six teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner of each group will secure direct qualification for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the four best group runners-up will participate in playoffs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.

In the home-and-away round-robin matches, the nine groups of six teams will compete. The winners of each group will secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the top four group runners-up will enter into playoffs to determine the CAF representative for the inter-confederation playoffs.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Black-Stars-World-Cup

    Chris Hughton names squad ahead of CAR qualifiers

  • accra-sports-stadium

    CAF approves two venues for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifies

  • Samuel Takyi dropped from Ghana’s boxing team for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

    Samuel Takyi dropped from Ghana’s boxing team for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama (Video)

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama

Memunatu Sulemana: Mahama helps ex-Black Queens goalkeeper with house, money

Mahama offers struggling ex-Black Queens goalkeeper house, money to start business

Ghana music dominates Kudus’ West Ham unveiling Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

Watch: Ghana music dominates Kudus’ unveiling as songs by Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of his son Fredrick

‘Daddy loves you’ – Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of son Fredrick