Zen riders triumph in 11-day marathon across Ghana for mental health awareness

Unfortunately, intervention came too late for her, compelling Michael Amankwa, known as Don Milla, and his dedicated team of five to embark on a life-long quest for early mental healthcare interventions.

The journey commenced on November 1, 2023, and the riders faced the physical and emotional challenges head-on, propelled by their commitment to transforming the mental health landscape in Ghana. Their goal extends beyond individual accomplishments; they aspire to shift the mindset of Ghanaians towards collective responsibility and empathy.

Upon completing their arduous trek, the Zen riders gathered at the Independence Square, where they shared insights with the media on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Don Milla emphasized that the monumental achievement was a testament to the limitless potential within every human being. Their journey serves not only as a physical triumph but as a powerful symbol urging Ghanaians to look beyond themselves and actively engage in the well-being of others.

As advocates for mental health, the Zen riders hope their expedition sparks a broader conversation about the importance of early interventions, fostering a society where individuals in need receive timely care and dignity.