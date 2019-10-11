The Porcupine Warriors dropped from the CAF Champions League to the CAF Confederation after they were booted out by Ivorian giants Etoile du Sahel.
They will face San Pedro from Ivory Coast in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs on 27th October at home, before jetting off to Ghana's Western-border neighbour in the reverse fixture in November 3.
Below are the 15 facts you need to know about Kotoko’s opponent
- The club was founded in 2004, which was the very year Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak played in the final of the maiden CAF Confederation Cup. (The final was played in January 2005 due to election 2004)
- The club is based in the Ivorian town of San-Pedro. It is in the south part of Ambergris Caye, in northern Belize. The city has a population of 11, 676 as of 2010.
- San Pedro FC was in the second tier of Ivorian football as of 2015, so their promotion and development make them the fastest growing club in Ivory Coast.
- The bankroller of the club is a Tunisian businessman Mohammed Ali Hachicha. He purchased the club in 2015 when they were in the second division of Ivorian league.
- San-Pedro FC is yet to be crowned champions in the Ivorian topflight league, but their best finish was in the 2018-19 season as runners-up.
- Kotoko’s opponent can only boast of a trophy in their 15-year history. Last season they defeated AFAD Djekanou in the Ivorian Cup finals.
- Currently, San Pedro is third on the league log of the Ivory Coast Ligue 1, with six points, having won two and lost one in the ongoing 2019-2020 season.
- San Pedro FC has never competed in the CAF Champions League, which is the elite African club competition.
- Kotoko's opponent is competing in the CAF Confederation Cup for the second season running. They got eliminated in the play-off round by Nkana FC of Zambia.
- San Pedro reached the final elimination stage of the CAF Confederation Cup by drawing a bye in the prelims before they brushed aside Guinean side Santoba FC with a 3-0 aggregate to set up a clash with Kotoko in the play-offs.
- Kotoko’s opponent play its home games at the 8,000-seater Stade Auguste Denise
- San Pedro has a budget of $1m per season, which explains their swift rise to prominence.
- The club is completing a training centre based in Brofodoume’ on an area of 22 hectares and also a stadium with a grandstand that can accommodate 2,500 to 3,000 spectators.
- The Ivorian outfit is ranked 163rd in Africa according to Footballdatabase.
- San Pedro’s official colours are orange and black.