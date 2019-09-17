He will be hoping for the chance to become the youngest scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

That record is currently held by Peter Ofori-Quaye, who found the net aged 17 years and 195 days for Olympiacos against Rosenborg in October 1997.

Ansu Fati has grabbed the headlines in Spain after the 16-year-old started emerging as an influential player in the Barcelona set-up scoring twice and providing an assist.

In the absence of Lionel Messi and Dembele who are both injured Valverde is likely to hand the youngster his UEFA Champions League debut.

Fati will be aged 16 years and 322 days when Barça begin their campaign in Germany, which means that the No31 has almost the entire season to set a new benchmark. The record will be his if he manages to open his account between now and the end of the semi-finals – unless another young talent emerges to take the crown!

Youngest UEFA Champions League scorers*

17 years 195 days: Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97)

17 years 216 days: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)

17 years 218 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 5-1 Rosenborg, 07/12/04)

17 years 218 days: Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08)

17 years 241 days: Martin Klein (Panathinaikos 2-1 Sparta Praha, 27/02/02)

Youngest UEFA Champions League debutants*

16 years 87 days: Céléstine Babayaro (Anderlecht 1-1 Steaua, 23/11/94)

16 years 128 days: Alen Halilović (Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 24/10/12)

16 years 148 days: Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht 0-3 Olympiacos, 02/10/13)

16 years 242 days: Charis Mavrias (Panathinaikos 0-0 Rubin Kazan, 20/10/10)

16 years 263 days: Kenneth Zohore (Barcelona 2-0 København, 20/10/10)