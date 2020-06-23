These group of Ghanaian players led by Lee Addy in a video which s trending on social media have made a passionate appeal to the Government of the Republic of Ghana to come to their rescue from the hardship they are currently going through.

The borders of Ghana have remained closed since March when the Coronavirus hit its peak in the country as one of the measures by the state to ensure the virus is not imported into the country any longer.

Several Ghanaian players living in the diaspora of which Ghanaian players are no exception to that have called on the government to airlift them into the country to save them from the current difficulties they have been subjected to because they have lost their jobs.

Lee Addy who spoke on behalf of Ghanaian players living in Ethiopia has made a passionate appeal to the Government of Ghana to airlift them since they their contracts have been terminated because football activities have been suspended.

“They said that we should pay $2,000 to be put on a cargo car. Aside that they can’t do anything for us. Things are going the wrong way for us here,” Lee Addy said.

“If the Government is listening to us now, then we are appealing to them to come to our aid. Because there are some people that an arrangement has been made for them”.

Other notable player among the stranded players aside from Lee Addy is Muntari Tagoe, a former player of Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko.